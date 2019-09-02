Sen. Maggie Hassan will host a town-hall-style meeting in Laconia Tuesday to take questions from constituents and provide an update on her efforts on key priorities, including lowering health care costs, expanding middle class opportunity, supporting innovative businesses, and keeping communities safe.
The town-hall event will be held at the Belknap Mill, located at 25 Beacon Street East, starting at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Hassan will also stop Tuesday in Gilford, where she will meet with teachers and students from Gilford High School’s Introduction to Engineering class who were named June’s Granite Stater of the Month, a designation conferred by the senator's office.
The students were recognized for building mobility devices for children who experience disabilities in their community.
Hassan will also stop at the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center in Laconia to highlight the importance of keeping children safe.
