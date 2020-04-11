GILFORD – There was no “crash course” (thank goodness) when Gilford teachers staged an automobile parade for their students on Friday afternoon that began at the high school parking lot and wound 24 miles through town, taking over an hour to complete.
Students and their families turned out to smile, wave and hold up signs that made it clear that students and teachers in the town’s schools miss each other during this time when schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
