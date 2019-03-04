LACONIA — A Gilford man has been indicted on child sex-abuse charges.

Phillip Andrews, 69, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault involving an 11-years-old girl. The alleged assaults occurred on April 1, 2016, in Gilford, according to the indictments.

Andrews was among a number of people who were indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.

Andrews arrest last December was the result of a five-month-long investigation into the alleged assaults, according to the court filing.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.

Others indicted included:

Izaiah Conway, 22, of Mechanic Street, in Tilton, on a charge of armed robbery, two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and a charge of being an armed career criminal.

Mark Hanson, 66, of Church Street, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of dumping oil on state property — Stockbridge Corner Road, in Alton, last December. Hanson was also indicted on two counts of knowing endangerment, and a charge of falsifying physical evidence related to the alleged illegal dumping.

Stephen Anderson, 25, of Woodland Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — an outboard motor.

Nicholas Blake, 25, of Plummer Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Blake allegedly struck another with a glass bottle, causing bleeding on the surface of the brain and broken bones around the victim’s eyeballs, according to the indictment.

Melissa Briand, 42, of Second Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.

Jacob Cathcart, 18, of Lafayette Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Jorge Q. Deliz, 44, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.

Robert J. Gebo Jr., 45, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a 2000 Toyota Camry.

Jaclyn I. Griffin, 32, of Silver Lake Road, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.

Alan M. Hawley, 48, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — an outboard motor. He was also indicted on a charge of theft by deception for allegedly selling the outboard motor to a pawn shop.

Spencer Jackson, 31, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking — more than $1,500 in merchandise from Walmart.

Justin C. Kean, 36, of Eagle Ledge Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of forgery.

Laura K. Medeiros, 28, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of burglary.

Edward Mello, 48, of South State Street, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of theft by deception. According to the indictment Mello opened an account at the Service Credit Union with a forged check, and then two days later withdrew $3,000 from the account.

Beth A. Morse, 38, of Avery Hill Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, and a charge of forgery.

Timothy E. Peavy, 58, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.

Angelo Santiago, 26, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of issuing bad checks.

Edward Sousa, 61, of Parade Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of robbery, and a charge of burglary.

Sara Stevens, 30, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking — more than $1,000.

Kevin Sullivan, 24, of Donna Drive, in Suncook, was indicted on a charge of attempted armed robbery, a charge of being an armed career criminal, and a charge of being a felon with a dangerous weapon.

Shawn Travis, 19, of Hilliard Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault, and three counts of domestic violence simple assault.