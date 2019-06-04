Gilford High School has announced their top 10 graduating seniors for the Class of 2019: Matthew McDonough, Gregory Madore, Nicole Berube, Michael Eisenmann, Emily Waite, Troy Gallagher, Margaret McNeil, Ashley Loureiro, Mariah Finley-Gardner, and Rhiannon Day.

Matthew McDonough is the class valedictorian. He plans to attend the University of New Hampshire. His chosen major is business administration, since that opens up opportunities to a vast array of careers. McDonough is a three-sport athlete who has been the Spanish club president and a member of the math team while working part-time.

Greg Madore is the salutatorian and plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to study math with a secondary education pathway. He has also played three sports and has been president of the student council as well as student athletic leadership team.

Nicole Berube chose pre-veterinary science as her major at the University of Delaware. She played softball and field hockey, is president of the French club and participated in several other clubs.

Michael Eisenmann plans to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst as a general engineering student. He has participated in a number of sports and been a ski instructor.

Emily Waite will attend the University of New Hampshire and major in exercise science. She has done competitive gymnastics along with school clubs.

Troy Gallagher is going to Texas Technical College for a degree in petroleum engineering. This major combines his three favorite courses: Earth science, chemistry and math. He is a three-sport athlete and has been the class treasurer, vice president of the National Honor Society and a member of the school band.

Maggie McNeil’s college choice is Norwich University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. She chose this college because she can play on the volleyball team and still focus on her challenging major. She is senior class president, president of the varsity club and a member of several other clubs.

Ashley Loureiro has been active in technical theater throughout high school. She plans to attend Plymouth State University to study business.

Mariah Finley-Gardner will be attending Southern New Hampshire University and plans to major in psychology with a goal of becoming a pediatric psychologist. She has participated in French club, student council, and several other clubs.

Rhiannon Day will be heading to Canada to attend Bishop’s University for international studies and French. She is a three-sport athlete, played Capitals ice hockey and participated in a number of school clubs.