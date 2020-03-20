CONCORD — State officials said Friday they have recorded 11 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 55, including three in Belknap County. The new cases are all adults. Three reside in Grafton County, two in Rockingham County, one in Manchester, one in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, one in Carroll County, one in Merrimack County, one in Coos County and one in Cheshire.
Four of the cases — Cheshire, Merrimack and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester — have no identified risk factors, indicating additional community-based transmission of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Nearly 2,000 people in the state have been tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.