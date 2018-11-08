LACONIA — Republican Steve Whalley has requested a recount in the legislative race in which he lost to Democratic incumbent Charlie St. Clair by 35 votes, according to initial returns.
St. Clair said Secretary of State William Gardner contacted him at noontime Thursday to say that Whalley had requested the recount of ballots cast in Laconia’s six wards and in the town of Belmont which make up Belknap House District 9.
St. Clair said the recount has been tentatively scheduled for this Saturday at 8 a.m. at the State Archives Building in Concord. However, Gardner still needed to speak with Whalley to confirm if that arrangement was agreeable with him, St. Clair said.
Calls to Whalley seeking comment were not immediately returned.
According to initial returns, St. Clair received 4,350 votes, while Whalley got 4,315 votes — a winning margin of just four-tenths of 1 percent.
