LACONIA — With five days to go before the general election, voters who have not yet returned their absentee ballots may want to think about returning them in person to their local municipal clerk’s office rather than depending on the U.S. Postal Service.
The USPS recommends allowing at least a week’s time for a mailed ballot to arrive at the local clerk’s office. New Hampshire law requires that mailed absentee ballots arrive by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Some states only require an Election Day postmark, but New Hampshire is not one of them.
So far, 225,002 requests have been made for absentee ballots statewide and 181,577 have been returned. In 2016, a total of 75,000 people voted by absentee ballot.
New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner said that at this late stage, the safest way for absentee voters to ensure their ballot gets counted is to deliver it themselves.
"A voter is taking a chance at this point if they put it in the mail," he said.
Laconia City Clerk Cheryl Hebert also said it's safest for voters to bring their absentee ballots in themselves.
“My advice is if they have not put their ballot in the mail yet that they should drop their ballot off in person to the clerk's office,” Hebert said.
Danielle LaFond, the Gilford town clerk, had similar advice. For those who are out of town and can’t come by, she suggests use of an overnight service.
Some readers who responded to a Facebook question said they have noticed slower mail delivery, or delivery later at night.
“My billing statements are regularly coming in two weeks after they are due. Luckily most companies have online or over the phone payment options now so you aren’t strictly reliant on mail,” Jess Stephens wrote.
“As far as late deliveries, over the summer we were getting mail delivered around 2 p.m. consistently, lately it’s after dusk. For example, last night it was delivered around 6 p.m. That’s the new normal."
One letter carrier, who declined to be named, said every attempt is being made to deliver absentee ballots on time.
They are required to check every mailbox on their route every day, including boxes at vacant homes and apartments, to see if there is an absentee ballot inside.
When letter carriers return to their Post Office after completing their route they give any absentee ballots to a supervisor for immediate delivery.
Political mailers are increasing the current mail volume, which is still less than it would be during the Christmas card season.
"We deliver a billion Christmas cards, so these absentee ballots aren't going to slow us down," the letter carrier said.
The large number of absentee votes this year could slow down the vote count, but it should help that at 194 polling places, absentee ballots are being pre-processed, Gardner said.
On Thursday, election officials in Laconia, Bristol and Gilford, among other places, began partial processing of absentee ballots, opening the outer envelope, examining the inner affidavit envelope for potential problems without opening it and putting a notification next to the voter’s name on the voter checklist. They will be kept in a secure place until it's time for counting on Election Day, Tuesday.
In New Hampshire, residents can register to vote up to and including Election Day.
Absentee ballots can be requested in person at local town and city clerk offices.
The reason for requesting an absentee ballot this election has been expanded to include concern over coronavirus.
On the Web:
New Hampshire Secretary of State voting information: https://tinyurl.com/y4mbdzu6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.