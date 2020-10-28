Experience: Planning Board Chair; Trustee of Trust Funds; Chair of Planning and Zoning Boards; Conservation Consultant
Resides: Effingham
Website: theresaswanick.com
Email: theresa@theresaswanick.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Swanick4Senate
twitter: twitter.com/tswanick
Positions on Issues
Broad-based sales tax: "Against"
Broad-based income tax: "Against"
Capital gains tax: "Against"
Business tax decrease: "Reducing business taxes without replacing those revenues to the state budget effectively downshifts costs to local towns and property tax payers. No reduction unless there is a plan for covering lost revenue. Years of downshifting costs to towns/property tax payers has become an undue burden on property taxpayers in our state."
Cigarette tax increase: "Against"
Road usage fee: "Undecided"
Minimum wage increase: "I am for raising the minimum wage to at least $10/hour to match our surrounding states to try to stop the flight of youth from our state who can finding more affordable education/housing and higher paying jobs out of state."
Tax incentives for affordable housing: "This issue is a crisis of inventory after the loss of long term rentals converting to short term rentals. We can encourage zoning whereby development can be incentivized by allowing higher density for developers to make enough return on investment to undertake building, with protections to prevent conversion to short term rentals which started the problem in the first place."
NH business subsidies and tax credits: "We can incentivize building back clean and green to support jobs for NH's future as we recover our local economy. I am open to discussing targeted incentives that spur innovation in economic development to help the economy recover."
Student debt repayment for certain industries: "Targeted forgiveness is a win win incentive to fill critical job sector needs to build back our economy."
Per-pupil school funding increase: "I support resolving unfair eduction funding and devising fair funding for the future."
Tax revenue for private and home schooling: "No public funds for private education unless we solve the education funding crisis in NH."
Statewide, mandatory family and medical leave: "This can succeed as unemployment insurance does, with small deductions that are broad based, and as such, with adequate revenue to support coverage for NH's hard working families."
Private, opt-in family and medical leave: "Against"
Abortion ban after 24 weeks: "I believe as a policy, the government must not interfere with a woman's decision about her medical health."
Marijuana legalization: "I support legal, taxed, regulated cannabis. NH is surrounded by states (and Canada) that have legalized cannabis and are reaping the benefit of a revenue stream NH could put to use for drug treatment and education, not to mention saving the legal administration of criminalization."
Stricter gun laws: "I do not support restrictions affecting traditional hunting or reasonable self protection. I am for common sense gun safety as it relates to suicide prevention and domestic violence reduction. I don't believe weapons of war should be on the streets our police endeavor to keep safe."
Increased access to police misconduct reports: "Transparency is always best policy and can only serve to reduce police misconduct."
Net metering expansion: "We need to build back clean and green to expand the job base that moves NH forward."
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard: "For"
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: "For"
Emergency power restrictions: "I need to be informed on what the issues are in this regard."
Mail-in voting: "We have absentee voting and I support "no excuse" absentee voting for any personal/professional reason."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.