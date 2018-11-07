Senate Dist. 6 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Senate Dist. 6 Anne Grassie James Gray Alton 908 1,735Barnstead Farmington Gilmanton New Durham Rochester Totals 908 1,735 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Senate Dist. × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition ↓ Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition! ↓ Breaking News & Daily News Sign Up! Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Subscribers Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today! Daily eReader Subscribers Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News The Weight Band to play Flying Monkey Jesse Colin Young comes to Flying Monkey Nov. 8 Republicans still have strong hold on Lakes Region St. Vincent puts out the call for turkeys Tri, tri again – Moultonborough's Poland tackles ten triathlons Dog electrocuted in Paugus Bay, apparently due to power from light pole Republican who narrowly lost House race says no to recount After riding the bench, Packers safety Josh Jones ready to prove he deserves more playing time Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMark P. Kimball, 56Belmont pedestrian seriously hurt when hit by car on Rte. 106Wanted man surrenders after 2½-hour standoff in GilfordMan charged with child sex abuse gets 12-month sentenceAdrienne Stevens, 73Humane Society announces interim directorLaconia House seat results: Split decisionWolfeboro murder suspect takes his own lifeFive indicted in Belmont home-invasion robberyDanbury man convicted in drug-related death Images Videos CommentedPipe bombs can now be added to GOP's acceptable behavior (12)Vote Democratic & restore some dignity, integrity & pride (10)Republicans create jobs and Democrats create mobs (7)Identity politics is the only way for Democrats to win (6)Leftists are now loudest advocates for censorship over freedom (5)We need conservatives who believe in the Constitution and the rule of law (5)If you've already grown tired of winning, vote Democrat (5)Bob Meade: Wake up calls ... (5)Alan Vervaeke - When will be believe them? (5)We need to pass a state gun-free school zone law in NH (5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.