LACONIA — On Nov. 3, Belknap County voters will pick either former Sanbornton Police Chief Richard Robinson or Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Bill Wright as the successor to Sheriff Mike Moyer.
Wright ran unopposed as the Republican candidate and Robinson mounted a successful write-in campaign about a week before a primary election in which no Democrat entered the race during the candidate filing period. Moyer is not seeking re-election.
Robinson, who was an auto dealer executive after his police career, said he will change his affiliation to independent after the election.
Neither man has made an issue out of a controversy that has been swirling around the June retirement of the sheriff’s department No. 2 man, David Perkins, who himself had considered running for sheriff.
Before Perkins retired, he was suspended with pay for six months and was the subject of three personnel investigations, all without any public explanation. The investigations came after he raised questions about the integrity of the Sheriff's Department's Drug Task Force, which is led by Wright. Perkins’ lawyer said his client was the target of harassment and retaliation by the Sheriff's Department.
Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor has demanded an explanation. He has endorsed Robinson and has taken out full-page newspaper advertisements in favor of his candidacy. Taylor contends Sheriff Moyer did not appropriately investigate drug task force integrity questions and instead focused investigations on Perkins.
Taylor and Moyer have each asked County Attorney Andrew Livernois to investigate each other. Livernois has not commented on those requests. Earlier he said he saw no reason to be concerned about any serious misconduct by police in the county.
For his part, Robinson said he draws no conclusions.
“I’ve said from the start, I will take a slow approach, get to know the people there,” he said. “That’s the most important thing you can do, learn the facts about what goes on there and if changes need to be made, I’ll make the changes.
”I’m not going to accuse anybody of anything. I don't have all the facts.
“We’ll look into the facts and see where they would take us. For me to form a judgment at this point is not appropriate.”
He elaborated in a letter to the editor.
"I never wanted to run for office. But I believe the residents of Belknap County should have the utmost confidence in a professional Sheriff’s Department.
"Much has been written about recent investigations at the Sheriff’s Department. It has raised a number of concerns and questions. I want to be clear – I don’t know all the facts and I have no political agenda. If elected, I intend to review what happened and, if necessary, hold people accountable. At this time, with law enforcement under incredible stress, compounded by intense public scrutiny, the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department is ready for new leadership that takes steps to ensure public trust and confidence.
"If elected, I vow to bring my over 30 years of professional leadership experience to the Sheriff’s Department. I believe in leading by example and never asking something of an employee that I wouldn’t do myself. My private sector experience taught me that being fiscally conservative and making strategic investments based on best practices is more important now than ever – after all, the Sheriff’s budget consists of your tax dollars and taxpayers have a right to know how that money is spent."
Sgt. Wright ran four years ago against Mike Moyer, who won that race in the Republican primary.
Wright did not respond to requests for comment for this story, but in a previous interview he said he is well qualified to lead the department.
“I’m ready to take over on day one,” Wright said. “I’ve attended all meetings, participated in budget processes. I know what the heartbeat and needs are for this department.”
Wright has had a 22-year career in law enforcement, 15 with the sheriff’s department. His career has included time with the Franklin and Belmont police departments and a stint with the U.S. Marshals Service.
He said he would like to improve the department’s visibility and connection with the community.
Typically, sheriff’s personnel are senior people.
“These people have a really good skill set,” he said. “I want to make sure they are a resource and an asset.”
On his campaign Facebook page, he expresses support for the Second Amendment.
"I am Pro-Gun! I am also one who believes our highly trained firearms instructors should be offering gun safety, handling and care for our community people as a service. We of course would recommend our local firearms businesses for continued instruction and range time."
He attached a photograph of a heavily armed military helicopter as "my humorous way of spreading that message."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.