LACONIA — With a Friday deadline looming, it was unclear Wednesday whether there will be a recount in the tight race for state House District 9 comprising Laconia and Belmont.
According to initial returns, incumbent state Rep. Charlie St. Clair, a Democrat, beat his Republican challenger Steve Whalley by a vote of 4,350 to 4,315 — a margin of just four-tenths of 1 percent.
Whalley was the top vote-getter Laconia’s Ward 1 and Ward 6 — both traditional Republican strongholds — but St. Clair outpolled him by healthy margins in the other four wards to win the overall city vote of 3,189 to 2,852. Whalley, however, beat St. Clair in Belmont by just over 300 votes — 1,463 to 1,161.
Both City Clerk Cheryl Hebert and Belmont Town Clerk Cynthia DeRoy said Wednesday they had not received any indication that a recount had or would be requested. The deadline for candidates to request a recount is 5 p.m. Friday, Hebert said.
Calls to Whalley seeking comment on Tuesday’s results or his intentions were not immediately returned.
Tuesday marked the second time St. Clair had defeated Whalley. In a special election held in September 2017, St. Clair won by a margin of 1,268 votes to 1,010 votes for Whalley.
