CONCORD — Democrat Charlie St. Clair was confirmed the winner in a tight legislative race following a recount on Saturday.
The recount, which lasted 4½ hours, showed St. Clair beat Republican Steve Whalley by 37 votes — a pickup of two votes from the tally on election night. The result of the recount was 4,368 votes for St. Clair and 4,331 votes for Whalley.
The seat — Belknap County House District 9 — represents Laconia’s six wards and the town of Belmont. St. Clair, the incumbent, was first elected to the seat in September 2017 in a special election. In that election St. Clair defeated Whalley, 1.268 votes to 1,010 — a margin of 258 votes in the Republican-leaning district.
St. Clair said there were very few contested ballots in the recount, and that both he and Whalley accepted the decisions about those ballots made by the Secretary of State’s Office.
