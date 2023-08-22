Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, center, took questions from about two dozen attendees at a campaign stop in the Weirs Monday. The stop, visiting the hometown of her campaign manager, was part of a tour of the Granite State this week. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, center, took questions from about two dozen attendees at a campaign stop in the Weirs Monday. The stop, visiting the hometown of her campaign manager, was part of a tour of the Granite State this week. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Marianne Williamson laid out her candidacy as one ready to point out the shortcomings of the Democratic establishment, notably regarding the issues of income inequality and climate change. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
After her speech on Monday, many attendees cited Marianne Williamson's policy platform as resonant with them and their experience. Others questioned whether the candidate herself and her background were likely to win over a national electorate. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Democratic presidential challenger Marianne Williamson laid out her call for open competition within the party and a return to Democratic “Rooseveltian principles” in a speech before about two dozen voters at the Weirs Community Center Monday. She asserted that her bold approach to policy would make her a more inspirational, and therefore more competitive, candidate than the incumbent president.
“I’m not afraid of people voting for [Donald] Trump,” Williamson said. “I’m afraid of how many people will stay home.” To drive turnout among young voters and win back some Trump voters, she continued, the party must nominate someone who will address the root causes of “chronic economic anxiety” rather than seek feel-good, Band-Aid fixes.
“If we [Democrats] look outside our bubble of self-congratulations ... the bar is so low,” Williamson said. “The answer of the Democratic Party should not just be that we will help you survive the injustice, it should be [that] we will end the injustice.”
From an issues standpoint, Williamson positioned herself as an inheritor of the lane occupied by Bernie Sanders in the last two primaries. She described a crisis of affordability in housing, education and health care and widening levels of economic inequality as chief struggles of the American people. Increasing the minimum wage, guaranteed free public college and student debt cancellation were among the policy priorities she listed.
Williamson pushed for the party to return to the principles of Franklin D. Roosevelt: “unabashed, unequivocal advocacy for the working people.” A more grassroots, economics-focused and populist approach, she continued, would speak to voters across the aisle.
There is groundswell, Williamson said, for a “populist realignment” away from the traditional two-party power machine.
“The majority of Americans agree with our positions,” she said. “But they don’t like the Democratic Party.”
The typically self-fulfilling prophecy of unelectability, propped up by party infrastructure, could be broken, Williamson said, if voters dare to support the candidate most aligned with their beliefs. She called on attendees, even if they remained undecided, to back her bid to get on a debate stage with President JOe Biden and/or Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
After the rally, attendees praised Williamson’s bold approach and progressive agenda.
Ella Tryon and Kayla Woglom, two young city residents headed toward their first primary election vote, said Williamson’s ideas — notably her push for an assault weapons ban and the affordability of higher education — made them feel seen and valued as both voters and citizens.
“I liked that she brought up how much she cares about the younger generations and how, as they grow older, kind of how that can definitely have a massive impact on our country,” Tryon said. “She cares about helping the younger generations to grow into something better.”
Williamson cited her relative competitiveness with young voters against Biden as proof that her message can drive turnout among key demographics.
As first-time voters, Tryon and Woglom approach their responsibilities as political participants earnestly: they came to see Williamson as personal research and came out liking what they heard.
“As somebody who didn't grow up in a very political family, it's really good to kind of grasp onto my own ideas and learn for myself what I want,” Woglom said. “As younger people and younger voters, sometimes we aren't as seen, so I do think it's very valuable when there's somebody out there as a candidate who does care about us, and is there for us.”
Politics in schools are something you observe, Tryon noted. As an adult, “you're at a point where you can vote now and really participate. It matters a lot more, and I care a lot more about it, especially because I can affect the outcome of things.”
Other attendees from across generations shared the younger voters’ praise for Williamson’s policy stances. Though some held onto their reservations about Williamson’s resume and widespread appeal, others agreed with the principles-over-party plea made by the candidate and her campaign manager, longtime Laconia resident and political influencer Carlos Cardona.
“I know that there's a lot of propaganda out there saying she can't win,” Cardona told attendees at the close of the event. “She can if you vote for her.”
