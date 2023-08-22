LACONIA — Democratic presidential challenger Marianne Williamson laid out her call for open competition within the party and a return to Democratic “Rooseveltian principles” in a speech before about two dozen voters at the Weirs Community Center Monday. She asserted that her bold approach to policy would make her a more inspirational, and therefore more competitive, candidate than the incumbent president.

“I’m not afraid of people voting for [Donald] Trump,” Williamson said. “I’m afraid of how many people will stay home.” To drive turnout among young voters and win back some Trump voters, she continued, the party must nominate someone who will address the root causes of “chronic economic anxiety” rather than seek feel-good, Band-Aid fixes.

