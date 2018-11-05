ALEXANDRIA
(Old Town Hall - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
ALTON
(St. Katharine Drexel Church - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
ASHLAND
(Ashland Elementary School Gym - 8 a.m. to
7 p.m.)
BARNSTEAD
(Town Hall - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
BELMONT
(Belmont High School - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
BRIDGEWATER
(Town Hall - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
BRISTOL
(Old Town Hall 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
CAMPTON
(Municipal Building - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
CANTERBURY
(Canterbury Elementary School, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
CENTER HARBOR
(Town Office - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
FRANKLIN
(Ward 1 - Thompson Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
(Ward 2 - City Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
(Ward 3 - Middle School, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
GILFORD
(Gilford Youth Center - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
GILMANTON
(Academy Building - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
GRAFTON
(Fire & Ambulance Station - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
GROTON
(Town House - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
HEBRON
(Basement of Union Congregational
Church - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
HILL
(Public Library, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
HOLDERNESS
(Town Hall - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
LACONIA
(Ward 1 - The Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
(Ward 2 - St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
(Ward 3 - Middle School - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
(Ward 4 - Memorial Park Clubhouse - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
(Ward 5 - Woodland Heights School - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
(Ward 6 - Leavitt Park Clubhouse - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
LOUDON
(Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
MEREDITH
(Community Center - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
MOULTONBOROUGH
(Public Safety Building, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
NEW HAMPTON
(Town House - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
NORTHFIELD
(Pines Community Ctr., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
PLYMOUTH
(Elementary School - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
RUMNEY
(Russell Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
SANBORNTON
(Old Town Hall - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
SANDWICH
(Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
TILTON
(Winnisquam Regional High School gym - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
TUFTONBORO
(Town House, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
WOLFEBORO
(Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
