Experience: Representative, NH House of Representatives (2020 - present); Tilton Planning Board; Budget Committee; Main Street Committee
Education: bachelor of arts degree, University of Massachusetts — Lowell
Position on issues
Stricter gun laws: Against
Broad-based income tax: Against
Minimum wage increase: Against
Broad-based sales tax: Against
Business tax decrease: For
Mail-in voting: Undecided
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard: Undecided
Marijuana legalization with state-run stores: Voted in favor of a bill to legalize marijuana with the Liquor Commission regulating sales (HB 1598) in 2022
“Education Freedom Account” program: Voted to keep Education Freedom Account program (HB 1683) in 2022
Conditional, affidavit ballots for new voters: Voted to create a conditional "affidavit ballot" for voters registering on Election Day without ID (SB 418) in 2022
Repeal ban on abortion after 24 weeks: On the 2020 Citizens Count issue survey, Harvey-Bolia indicated she was "for" a ban on abortion after 24 weeks gestation, with exceptions for rape/incest and health complications. Harvey-Bolia also voted in favor of HB 625, a 2021 bill to prohibit abortion after 24 weeks gestation, unless there is a medical emergency. The bill did not include exceptions for rape or incest.
