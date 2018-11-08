With all voting results now in, the incumbents in local state senate races are sure of having their seats in the next legislative session.
Republican Bob Giuda withstood a challenge from Plymouth Democrat Bill Bolton, polling 12,127 to Bolton’s 11,376 to hold onto the Dist. 2 senate seat. Bolton put up a good challenge, prevailing in the towns of Ashland (468-397), Campton (837-715), Ellsworth (35-17), Holderness (667-451), Orange (73-68), Orford (344-251), Plymouth (1,752-761), and Wilmot (415-330), but he failed to overcome the Republican’s support in the other communities. Bolton lost Piermont by a single vote, 165-166.
Republican Jeb Bradley easily held off challenges by Democrat Christopher Meier and independent Tania Butler, 14,858-10,901-508, respectively, in Senate Dist. 3, which includes the towns of Moultonborough (1,657-893), Sandwich (387-510), Tamworth (708-554), Tuftonboro (926-480), Waterville Valley (92-124), and Wolfeboro (2,206-1,380.
Republican James Gray defeated Democratic challenger Anne Grassie, 11,602-9,537, in Dist. 6. Local votes were: Alton (1,735-908), Barnstead (1,139-783), and Gilmanton (1,006-705).
Republican Harold French withstood a challenge from Democrat Mason Donovan for an 11,616-10,141 victory. Donovan prevailed in Andover (598-475), Canterbury (777-569), and Laconia’s Ward 3 (535-461) but lost in Belmont, Boscawen, Franklin, Gilford, Northfield, Salisbury, Webster, and the other five wards in Laconia.
