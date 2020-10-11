Harry H. Bean
Republican
Running for NH House of Representatives Belknap District 02
Should New Hampshire increase the base amount of per-pupil funding it provides to local school districts?
"Throwing money at anything doesn't fix it."
Should New Hampshire increase public access to reports of police misconduct?
"For"
Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit?
"Against"
Should NH add a broad-based sales tax?
"Against"
"For"
Against- "Affordable is in the eye of the consumer. Work more or spend less, simple math."
For- "Choice helps regulate costs."
"Against"
"Undecided"
Against- "Cheating."
For- "Generally against tax increases but now smokers shouldn't have to pay for O2 and care for smokers bad decisions."
"Against"
Should NH legalize the recreational use of marijuana?
"Undecided"
Against- "Let supply and demand regulate."
For- "Without businesses there will be no place to work."
"Against"
Should New Hampshire increase the size of solar panel installations that may participate in net energy metering?
"Undecided"
Should NH pass stricter gun control laws?
Against- "Sooner or later guns will be needed for tyranny."
"For"
Should New Hampshire create a statewide family and medical leave program, paid for with a percentage of employee wages, with no opt-out?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire raise the minimum wage?
Against- "Supply and demand will regulate."
"For"
Should New Hampshire extend the renewable portfolio standard past 2025, requiring public utilities to obtain more than 25% of electricity from renewable energy sources?
"Against"
