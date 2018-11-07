Grafton Dist. 17 Joshua Adjutant  Stephen Darrow 
Alexandria 329 393
Ashland 469 385
Bridgewater 263 319
Bristol 551 673
Enfield 1,260 686
Grafton 217 326
Total 3,089 2,782

