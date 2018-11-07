Grafton Dist. 8 Hebron  Holderness  Plymouth  Total 
Lynn Durham 195 401 713 1,309
Hank Marquis 178 348 620 1,146
David Nash 188 394 709 1,291
Sallie Fellows 138 666 1,643 2,447
Suzanne Smith 182 680 1,666 2,528
Joyce Weston 132 628 1,600 2,360

