Grafton Dist. 9 Alexandria  Ashland  Bridgewater  Bristol  Grafton  Total 
John Babiarz 31 26 9 44 65 175
Rosalie Babiarz 13 31 8 23 38 113
Ned Gordon 493 410 380 840 263 2,386
Vincent Paul Migliore 299 329 293 585 217 1,723
Catherine Mulholland 262 429 212 454 201 1,558
Tejasinha Sivalingam 173 291 154 282 154 1,054

