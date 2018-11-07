Grafton Dist. 16 Linda Luhtala  Francesca Diggs 
Canaan 588 805
Dorchester 95 60
Ellsworth 21 31
Groton 147 111
Orange 68 72
Rumney 377 325
Thornton 460 628
Wentworth 244 160
Total 2,000 2,192

