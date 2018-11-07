Governor Sununu  Kelly  Jarvis 
Laconia 3,723 2,378 87
Belmont 1,818 858 34
Gilford 2,299 1,399 34
Meredith 1,976 1,216 42
Alexandria 463 266 15
Alton 1,932 745 16
Andover 537 545 21
Ashland 449 419 16
Bridgewater 367 234 3
Bristol 778 475 19
Campton 790 749 32
Center Harbor 374 256 12
Franklin 1,657 1,085 48
Grafton 329 205 15
New Hampton 653 453 22
Sanbornton 915 580 21
Tilton 800 540 21
Totals 19,860 12,403 458

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.