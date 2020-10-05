Road usage fee
Against- Voting Record, 2020 Voted against HB 1649, which would establish a road usage fee ranging from $10 to $125, based on a vehicle's miles per gallon, as part of annual car registration.
Tax revenue for private and home schooling
For- Voting Record, 2018 Voted for the "education freedom savings account program" (SB 193)
For- Voting Record, 2018 Voted for the "education freedom savings account program" (SB 193)
Capital gains tax
Against- Voting Record, 2019 Voted against HB 686, a bill that would extend the interest and dividends tax to capital gains and increase the exemptions and filing thresholds for the interest and dividends tax. HB 686 would have used the new capital gains tax revenue to increase per-pupil school funding and lower the state property tax rate.
Against- Voting Record, 2019 Voted against HB 686, a bill that would extend the interest and dividends tax to capital gains and increase the exemptions and filing thresholds for the interest and dividends tax. HB 686 would have used the new capital gains tax revenue to increase per-pupil school funding and lower the state property tax rate.
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Against- Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2014 Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit? "NH should withdraw from RGGI and structure its own energy strategy."
Against- Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2014 Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit? "NH should withdraw from RGGI and structure its own energy strategy."
Broad-based income tax
Against- Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2016 Should NH add an income tax on earned income? "I oppose NH adding an income tax on earned income."
Against- Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2016 Should NH add an income tax on earned income? "I oppose NH adding an income tax on earned income."
Stricter gun laws
Against- Voting Record, 2020 Voted against HB 564 (banning firearms on school grounds), HB 109 and HB 1379 (expanding firearm background checks), HB 514 and HB 1101 (establishing a waiting period for firearm purchases), and HB 687 (establishing extreme risk protection orders, similar to a red flag law).
Against- Voting Record, 2020 Voted against HB 564 (banning firearms on school grounds), HB 109 and HB 1379 (expanding firearm background checks), HB 514 and HB 1101 (establishing a waiting period for firearm purchases), and HB 687 (establishing extreme risk protection orders, similar to a red flag law).
Marijuana legalization
Other-Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2016. Should NH legalize the recreational use of marijuana? "I think it is nuts to stigmatize our youth with a drug conviction for a drug that is far less dangerous then alcohol and tobacco."
Other-Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2016. Should NH legalize the recreational use of marijuana? "I think it is nuts to stigmatize our youth with a drug conviction for a drug that is far less dangerous then alcohol and tobacco."
Broad-based sales tax
Against- Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2016. Should NH add a broad-based sales tax? "I oppose NH adding a broad-based sales tax."
Against- Citizens Count Issue Survey, 2016. Should NH add a broad-based sales tax? "I oppose NH adding a broad-based sales tax."
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard
Against- Voting Record, 2020. Voted against SB 124, a bill to revise the required minimum percentages of renewable energy in the Renewable Portfolio Standard, particularly to extend goals from 2025 to 2040.
Against- Voting Record, 2020. Voted against SB 124, a bill to revise the required minimum percentages of renewable energy in the Renewable Portfolio Standard, particularly to extend goals from 2025 to 2040.
Belknap County District 02
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.