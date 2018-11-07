Carroll Dist. 4 Glen Cordelli  Karel Crawford  John Morrissey  Caroline Nesbitt 
Moultonborough 1,422 1,514 926 900
Sandwich 308 306 484 558
Tuftonboro 774 659 528 546
Total 2,504 2,479 1,938 2,004

