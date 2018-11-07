State Rep Dist 3 Laconia 1  Laconia 2  Laconia 3  Laconia 4  Laconia 5  Laconia 6  Total 
Peter Spanos 644 382 465 428 323 743 2,985
Frank Tilton 660 391 472 410 323 727 2,983
Richard B. Beaudoin 572 351 385 339 272 650 2,569
Hans R. Larsson 551 338 366 340 258 634 2,487
Gail Ober 479 385 489 399 287 540 2,579
Philip Spagnuolo Jr. 481 374 495 380 291 514 2,535
Carlos Cardona 445 345 448 356 260 483 2,337
David Huot 537 425 555 451 322 588 2,878

