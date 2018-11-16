CONCORD — Republican Richard Beaudoin went from loser to winner — by just two votes — in a recount Friday for one of four seats in the legislative district representing Laconia.
The hand-count of ballots showed Beaudoin receiving 2,588 votes, with 2,586 votes for Democrat Gail Ober. The election-night tally, based on a machine count, found Ober had defeated Beaudoin by 10 votes, 2,579-2,569.
The two candidates together received 5,174 votes in the recount, 26 more votes than the election-night tally.
State Rep. Charlie St. Clair, who was present for the 2¾-hour recount at the State Archives, said two ballots were contested. Those ballots will now go to the state Ballot Law Commission, which is scheduled to rule on Monday, Nov. 26, whether those votes are to go to Beaudoin or Ober.
If the Ballot Law Commission’s ruling results in a tie between the two candidates, the winner will be decided by a coin toss.
Contacted about the outcome, Beaudoin said, “That’s amazing when there was no effort put into” the campaign on his part. Beaudoin has said he agreed to put his name on the ballot at the urging of local Republican Party organizers.
"Let this be a lesson to those who think their vote doesn't count," Ober said after the recount had concluded.
