CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the number of positive tests for the coronavirus has increased by 27, bringing the state total to 214.
None of the new cases were from Belknap County. The others are from the counties of Rockingham (11), Merrimack (3), Grafton (2), Strafford (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4) and the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2).
The new cases involved 9 adult males, 17 adult females and one male under 18.
Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all of the counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Three of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 33 patients of the 214 positive cases (15%) have been hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.