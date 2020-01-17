PLYMOUTH — At the Dec. 12 meeting, the SAU 48 board unanimously appointed Dana Andrews assistant superintendent.

For 11 years, Andrews has served as principal of the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School. Prior to that, he was an assistant principal, high school teacher, and school resource officer.

In the past three years, he completed his CAGS degree from Southern New Hampshire University in educational leadership and participated in the Granite State Leadership Academy.

He is married with three children, Aubrie, Alex, and Allison.

SAU Board Chair Danny Desrosiers said, “I am particularly pleased that SAU 48 has attracted such an outstanding educator as Dana Andrews.”

“We are very pleased to have Dana join our staff. He has a wide range of experiences that will benefit our students and their families. We look forward to him joining our staff in July,” said Superintendent of Schools Mark Halloran.

Andrews will assume his role on July 1. He will replace Kyla Welch, who will become Superintendent of Schools upon Mark Halloran's retirement.

SAU 48, based in Plymouth, serves Campton, Ellsworth, Holderness, Pemi-Baker, Plymouth, Rumney, Thornton, Waterville Valley and Wentworth.