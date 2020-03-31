NHDOT makes changes in toll collections
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is making changes in toll collection operations effective March 30. Lanes for cash customers moved to an “exact change toll fare only” standard. In addition, due to reduced traffic, toll plaza cash lanes will be staffed 5 a.m.-9 p.m. only. If a customer does not have the exact toll fare, they may pay within seven days by visiting ezpassnh.com or calling 877-643-9727. After seven days, an invoice will be mailed to the vehicle owner.
From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., plazas will operate as all electronic tolling, no cash collection. Customers should pay within seven days by visiting ezpassnh.com or calling 877-643-9727. Invoices can also be paid in person at a walk-in center in Concord, Portsmouth, or Nashua, Monday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit ezpassnh.com or call 877-643-9727.
White Mountain National Forest shuts down recreation sites
White Mountain National Forest has shut down several recreation sites and toilet facilities as of March 26. Visitors should call Forest Headquarters and the Pemigewasset Ranger District at 603-536-6100, Saco Ranger Station at 603-447-5448, or Androscoggin Ranger Station at 603-466-2713, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, for prompt service. Visitors should plan to use the restroom before arriving.
Locally in the Pemigewasset Ranger District, Rumney Rocks Day Use Climbing Area is shut down, including toilet facilities. Toilet facilities are shut down at Crawford Connector Trailhead, Ammonoosuc Ravine Trailhead, Beaver Brook Trailhead in Kinsman Notch, Livermore South Trailhead, Lincoln Woods Trailhead, Welch-Dickey Trailhead, and Discovery Trail Interpretive Site.
For a complete list of recreation sites and their locations, visit fs.usda.gov/recmain/whitemountain/recreation. For updates, visit facebook.com/WhiteMountainNF.
Tilton School moves to virtual learning
As many schools have done recently, Tilton School moved to a virtual learning environment. The school started remote learning March 26. The school is actively trying to keep students engaged in the community both academically and socially through social media. For more information, visit tiltonschool.org.
The Franklin Historical Society meeting scheduled for April 2, has been canceled. A notice regarding the meeting on the first Thursday in May will be forthcoming. For updates, visit franklinnhhistoricalsociety.org.
For the health and safety of employees and clients, LRCS is practicing social distancing recommendations. LRCS is still open for regular office hours, and a large portion of staff is working remotely. Currently, the Laconia office is open, but the Plymouth office is closed.
Laconia Public Works available by email, phone
To protect public works employees, the City of Laconia asks residents to use email, phone calls, and the city’s website to minimize contact.
The solid waste schedule for the year is on the city’s website. Copies will be mailed upon request. Public works will mail recycling decals to city residents upon request. Blank seasonal weight limit permits are on the city’s website, and may be submitted to publicworks@laconianh.gov.
Plumbing, driveway, sidewalk, and excavation permits still need to completed at public works.
Social Security offices offer phone, online services only
All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. Secure and convenient online services remain available by visiting socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
Visit socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card, and print a benefit verification letter. Frequently Asked Questions are available by visiting socialsecurity.gov/ask.
Anyone with an in-office appointment scheduled will receive a call to handle the appointment over the phone. If a hearing is scheduled, the office will call to discuss alternatives for continuing the hearing, including a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Employees will not ask for any form of payment.
If the Social Security business cannot be completed online, call 800-772-1213, or TTY 800-325-0778. A list of automated telephone services is available by visiting socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.
Lakes Region Symphony postpones season
The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra is postponing the remainder of the spring 2020 season. Featured soloists have agreed to perform next season. Performances will be postponed until 2021.
Ticket holders should keep their March and May 2020 tickets for use next season. Lists for will call tickets purchased online will be kept for next season. Ticket holders should keep email order confirmations.
For more information, visit LRSO.org.
NH State Library closed to the public, suspends inter-library loans
Due to the current State of Emergency directives in New Hampshire regarding COVID-19, the New Hampshire State Library is closed to the public through April 3, and statewide inter-library loans are suspended. The library will remain operational, providing remote services. Library services are available by phone at 603-271-2144, email and online by visiting nh.gov/nhsl.
Items due back at the library should be kept by the borrower for now. Requests to renew materials can be made by calling 603-271-2616.
Van deliveries from the state library to participating libraries throughout New Hampshire will cease, and all online inter-library loan activities are shut down.
•••
March 28
Tanger Outlets now closed
Following the order of Gov. Chris Sununu for all non-essential retail establishments to close, Tanger Outlets Tilton asked their tenants to comply with that order effective March 27. The outlets will also maintain minimum basic operations and security presence. The mall expects to reopen May 4. For more details, visit tangeroutlets.com.
The New England Boat Museum is postponing their spring opening reception and rescheduling their annual Ice Out Dinner & Auction to Friday, June 19. The Ice Out dinner was originally scheduled for April 17.
Gilford Parks & Rec suspends programs through May 3
The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all programs scheduled through May 3, as they try to limit group gatherings in response to the novel coronavirus. For more information, call the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad to close
The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, in accordance with the order from the State of New Hampshire and Gov. Chris Sununu to slow the spread of COVID-19, will be closed through Monday, May 4. For more information, contact Paul Giblin at 603-745-2135, ext. 13 or mktg-hoborr@usa.net.
UNH extends enrollment deadline
The University of New Hampshire has extended the enrollment and housing deadline for prospective students until June 1.
The university is unable to host in-person events on campus for admitted students, and so a variety of virtual experiences are being offered for admitted students and their parents. Visit admissions.unh.edu/admitted-students/virtual to learn more.
March 27
Grab and go breakfast and lunch from Inter-Lakes
Inter-Lakes School District is providing grab and go breakfast and lunch on a daily basis for students, available for all families at no cost. Daily deliveries will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at bus stops and if needed at front doors. Community volunteers and staff will be riding bus routes to assist with daily delivery. The Got Lunch! Program is providing two Hannaford vouchers per week per family for groceries.
Families may sign up by calling their child's school.
Town of Meredith open for virtual business
The Town of Meredith is open for business with a few adjustments. The town hall and annex will be closed to the public with employees working inside. Most transactions can be conducted online, or by email. Some transactions will require an appointment for in person service. The Public Works department office is closed to the public. The community center and public library remain closed. Operations at the police, fire and emergency medical services will continue as usual. Residents should contact these departments by email by visiting meredithnh.org. In case of emergency, dial 911.
Both fire stations are closed to the public. Fire permits are available online. The transfer station will remain open, but the store will be closed. Anyone visiting a town facility should practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC by standing at least 6 feet away from others, frequent hand washing and cough hygiene.
Tanger Outlets modifies hours
Tanger Outlets has modified business hours at its U.S. centers, including in Tilton, effective immediately.
Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Individual retailer store hours may vary. Shoppers should contact specific brands or check websites prior to planning a visit. For more information, call 800-4TANGER or visit tangeroutlets.com.
AARP Foundation suspends tax-aide services
To protect volunteers and taxpayers, AARP Foundation is suspending tax-aide services until further notice. For updates about the status of the 49 sites in New Hampshire, call 888-227-7669.
State Police-Marine Patrol public information meetings canceled
State Police-Marine Patrol public information meetings scheduled in Moultonborough and Gilford have been canceled until further notice.
New Hampshire Jewish Film Fest postponed
The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival scheduled through March 29 has been postponed. The Jewish Federation of New Hampshire will share updates at nhjewishfilmfestival.com.
The Federation will honor previously purchased tickets at the rescheduled festival. Alternatively, refunds can be requested by emailing info@jewishnh.org.
New Hampshire Destination Imagination has cancelled the remainder of their competition season which included tournaments in Amherst, Swanzey and Goffstown. Many teams started their challenge solutions in October.
•••
March 26
Town of Alton takes safety precautions
The Town of Alton has closed government buildings to the public, closed recreational facilities, and educated town employees on symptoms of COVID-19. All employees are being monitored for signs of illness including daily temperature checks, some employees are transitioned to working from home. The town has increased daily cleaning and disinfecting, and increased the amount of personal protective equipment for first responders.
Essential services such as police, fire and emergency services, water, trash disposal, and the maintenance of infrastructure will continue. Other functions within town government are running remotely or by phone.
With questions about COVID-19, call 211, or visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html, the DHHS website at nh.gov/covid19, or the HSEM website at nh.gov/safety/divisions/hsem/index.html.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, via exposure or travel, call the DPHS at 603-271-4496 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or 603-271-5300 after hours. Callers should expect to leave a message with an operator or a voice mail, and expect a return call within a few hours.
For local assistance, call Alton Police at 603-875-0757, Alton Fire and Rescue at 603-875-0222, or Alton Town Offices at 603-875-2113.
White Mountain National Forest offering virtual services
The White Mountain National Forest is implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public. Though the office has gone virtual, WMNF remains open and operational. For information, call Forest Headquarters at 603-536- 6100, Saco Ranger Station at 603-447-5448, or Androscoggin Ranger Station at 603-466-2713, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
These actions have been taken to limit large gatherings and promote social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district for the latest office hours and availability by visiting fs.usda.gov/whitemountain. Visitors to National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For tips on preventing illnesses like the novel coronavirus, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Opechee Garden Club postpones exhibit
The Opechee Garden Club has postponed their 2020 Art in Bloom exhibit. The event will be rescheduled.
Service of Meditation and Healing canceled this month
Kathy Smith is canceling this month’s service of meditation and healing usually held at Hope Ministries in Gilford. She is exploring ways to have the service virtually next month if needed. For more information, contact Health Touch Spiritual Ministry at kshealthministries@gmail.com or 603-524-1330.
The New Hampshire Women, Infants, and Children program of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in light of recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct all appointments by phone.
Individuals can apply for assistance by contacting their local WIC office. Visit signupwic.com to find the closest office. All appointment types, including certifications and follow up appointments, can be completed by phone. Residents who have a scheduled WIC appointment should expect a phone call from their local office.
E-ZPass walk-in centers changing hours
E-ZPass Walk-In Centers located in Concord, Portsmouth and Nashua reduced their hours to only Monday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., effective March 23, until further notice.
All non-cash transactions can be completed by calling 877-643-9727, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or visiting ezpassnh.com.
To learn more, visit girlscoutsgwm.org/en/about-girl-scouts/girl-scouts-covid-19.html. For more on how parents can cope, visit girlscouts.org.
•••
March 21
Effective immediately, per order of the fire chief, the Gilford Fire-Rescue Facility is closed to on-site, non-emergency business until further notice. This includes burn permits, station tours, donations, mechanical permits, general visits, car seat inspections, and deliveries.
For information, email gilfordfirerescue@gilfordnh.org, visit gilfordnh.org/fire-dept, or call 603-527-4758. Non-emergency personal assistance will be provided on a case-by-case basis.
As always, emergency services and response remain available by dialing 911.
The Gilford Public Library is closed to the public effective March 19, until at least April 6 to prevent the spread of pandemic COVID-19. Librarians will provide new digital services like Facebook Live Storytime, offer reference information, assist with circulation of digital materials, and provide quality information resources. Call the library at 603-524-6042, text 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, visit gilfordlibrary.org, and follow the library on social media.
NH Housing operations and hours
New Hampshire Housing is operating during business hours of 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. To reduce exposure to COVID-19, most employees are working remotely. Offices are closed to visitors and guests except under very limited circumstances until further notice.
Eversource takes steps to help customers with payments
Eversource is reassuring customers the company is prepared to continue providing reliable energy. The company has suspended all customer disconnections for non-payment, waived late payment charges, is now offering a special, flexible payment plan for any past due bills, as well as additional energy-saving tips to help reduce energy use while people are spending more time at home.
In addition, Hannaford is shortening its general operating hours starting Saturday, March 21, to provide additional time to clean, stock shelves and give associates time to rest. The new daily hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club and NH Food Bank to provide free dinners to go in Laconia
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, in partnership with the New Hampshire Food Bank, invites club members, their families and members of the public to pick up a free, hot meal at the Boys & Girls Club, 876 N. Main St., in Laconia. Dinner will be served take-out style Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m., starting Monday, March 23. Email Jim Holmes at jim@lakeskids.org with questions.
Bristol Town Office closed to public
The Town Office at 5 School St. will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice. The town will operate a virtual town office, as most transactions for residents can be done online or arranged via phone, email, or drop box. Town office employees will be working both remotely and on-site.
With the exception of the Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, March 25, all town board and committee meetings in March will be cancelled and more information will be forthcoming about meetings in April and beyond. For more information, visit townofbristolnh.org.
March 20
NH DMV transitions to phone and online service
The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles transitioned to phone and online services March 19, and limited appointment-only services starting Monday, March 23, in Concord, Dover, Manchester, Newport, and Twin Mountain. Call 603-227-4000 to schedule an appointment. Customers may take advantage of the DMV’s online services, including online driver license renewal, ID renewals, and online ticket pay by visiting nh.gov/dmv.
All driver license road exams are canceled until Friday, April 3. NH DMV 20-day plates as well as NH authorized dealer 20-day plates, issued on or after Feb. 26, have been given an automatic extension through April 30. NH DMV non-commercial driver licenses and non-driver identification cards that are expired or set to expire March 1-April 30 are eligible for a 6-month extension by calling 603-227-4020, or visiting www.nh.gov/dmv.
NH DHHS District Offices open for telephone, online applications
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Family Assistance today announced that in order to protect the health and safety of customers and staff, all district office buildings will be closed for client-facing activities until further notice.
People in need of assistance may apply for benefits by visiting nheasy.nh.gov and will be scheduled for a phone interview in order to complete their benefits application.
Sanbornton Town Office announces changes
The Sanbornton Board of Selectmen and the Town Clerk and Tax Collector are implementing changes immediately at the town office. All tax payments, registration renewals, and dog licenses will be done by mail. Residents should call for any service requiring face-to-face interaction like new vehicle registrations, vital records, marriage licenses, planning or assessing issues. They will be by appointment only. The door to the office will be locked, and anyone with a scheduled appointment should ring the bell.
All public meetings, including boards and committees, will be held as a teleconference. Only household trash and recycling will be accepted for the duration of the state of emergency, and separation of recycling is temporarily suspended. Summer hours of Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., will begin Thursday, March 26. For a full list of changes and restrictions, visit sanborntonnh.org.
Gilford Town Clerk’s office to close
The Gilford Town Clerk’s office is closed to the public, effective March 19. Residents are able to process transactions including registration and dog license renewals, vital record certified copies, tax and sewer payments online. Additional services will be provided by appointment only. To contact the office, call 603-527-4713 or email dlafond@gilfordnh.org.
Atlantic Broadband closes front counter services
Atlantic Broadband has closed front counter service locations as of March 18. Customers can visit atlanticbb.com for online bill pay and technical support. To contact Atlantic Broadband, call 888-536-9600, or visit atlanticbb.com/email-us-form.
•••
March 19
Boys & Girls Club of New Hampshire
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire closed operations and plans to reopen on Monday, April 6.
Cannon Mountain
Gov. Chris Sununu issued an order to Cannon Mountain to cease operations effective at close of business March 18. “It has become clear today that large amounts of public congregation is occurring at Cannon Mountain. With the weekend quickly approaching, I have instructed Cannon management to cease operations by end of business today.”
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains has suspended all Girl Scout activities and cookie booth sales until Monday, April 13. Offices, retail stores and camp properties are now closed to visitors. As appropriate, staff will continue to provide support from offices or from home. Troop meetings, community activities, council and other related programs, property rentals, and cookie booths were suspended as of March 16.
Penny Pitou Travel
Penny Pitou Travel has postponed their Travel Show set for Saturday, March 28, at Contigiani's Event Center, to Saturday, Nov. 7.
Chamber events postponed
The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce has postponed the March 24 Mixer at the Chase House in Meredith. The Business Breakfast event on March 31 will be rescheduled to May and the Casino Night at Patrick's is being rescheduled. Check the Chamber website for updates to the full Community Calendar. If you have an event that has changed and needs to be updated on their calendar, send them an email and they will update the information and assist with any other communications you may need.
Belknap County Sportsmen's dinner canceled
The corned beef dinner set for March 19 has been cancelled.
2020 NH Camping & RV Show Postponed
The NH Campground Owners' Association has postponed the 48th Annual New Hampshire Camping and RV Show scheduled for March 27-29 at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford, NH, until September 25-27 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Pub Mania Gift Card postponed
Pub Mania Gift Card Gala to benefit the GLR Children’s Auction has been postponed from Sunday, March 22 to Sunday, April 19 at the Beane Conference Center in Laconia. Pub Mania event notices are posted on Facebook at the “Patrick’s Pub Mania” group.
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
The St. Vincent de Paul Society, located at 1269 Union Avenue in Laconia, 524-5470, will close the Thrift Store for a couple of weeks due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus. The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 528-5683, will maintain its regular hours of Monday from noon – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Food donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Monetary donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 6123, Lakeport, NH 03247
The Common Man makes changes
Additional changes have been made in The Common Man Restaurants:
- Self-serve stations including cheese, crackers, dips and bread have been removed.
- Lakehouse in Meredith and Common Man Windham Sunday Brunch Buffets are postponed until further notice. The restaurants will serve from their regular menus on Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.
- Tilt’n Diner is temporarily removing the Saturday & Sunday brunch buffet and will serve from its regular menu.
The Mayhew Program
There will be a temporary hold on in-person visits with the boys and their families. Call Jim Nute at 603-74406131 with any questions.
Moultonborough Public Library
The Friends of the Moultonborough Public Library, with caring, respect and admiration for our members, library staff, and patrons, have cancelled the “Soup and Sweets” event scheduled for Friday, March 20. It was a difficult decision, but the healthiest for all. Stay safe.
Squam Lakes
The Squam Lakes Association's offices are closed to the general public for the remainder of March. Our staff will continue to work during this time, but we ask that you contact us via phone, 603-968-7336 or email info@squamlakes.org rather than in-person.
We will continue to maintain our trails during this time and ask that you give fellow hikers and our trail crew plenty of space when crossing paths.
Gilford Library
Gilford Library has cancelled all programming and meeting room use until (at least) April 4. The library is open for borrowing and returning only. Curbside pickup is offered, call the library with book requests or to ask for recommendations, then drive up and call for a librarian to come out. You can find more information at gilfordlibrary.org.
Pitman's postpones upcoming shows
Pitman’s Freight Room at 94 New Salem St., Laconia, is cancelling the following shows, which will be rescheduled:
The Mallett Brothers Band: Friday, March 20; Biscuit Miller and the Mix: Saturday, March 21; Cheryl Arena Blues Band: Friday, March 27; Swing Dance with the Tall Granite Big Band: Saturday, March 28; The Blues Project with Jon Butcher: Saturday, April 4.
For more information, email info@pitmanfreightroom.com, call 603-527-0043, or visit http://pitmansfreightroom.com/UpComingEvents.html.
Taste of the Lakes Region is off
Although early ticket sales were strong, the annual Taste of the Lakes Region event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“Along with the rest of the world, we’re canceling,” said Nancy LeRoy, of Altrusa International of Laconia. The Taste of the Lakes Region, which would have been held for the 30th time on March 29, is the principal fundraiser for the Laconia Altrusa club. So, where does that leave Altrusa?
“Obviously, it’s a problem,” said LeRoy. Altrusa, a service organization, used the proceeds to fund scholarships and literacy promotion. Church Landing, the venue the organization reserved for the event, has agreed to refund the rental fee, which will allow the organization to fund some of its scholarships, “but at a greatly reduced rate,” LeRoy said. “Which is a shame, but what do you do?”
LeRoy said she and her fellow Altrusans were closely monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus, and were holding out hope that they might be able to hold the event, which would have featured 20 local food businesses serving samples of their signature creations to about 300 people. Early ticket sales were encouraging, she said, and then the governor announced that people should refrain from holding events with more than 50 people.
“Honestly and truly, it makes sense,” said LeRoy. “We were pushing it because we wanted to do what Altrusa does, and give it all back.”
– Adam Drapcho
Patrick’s St. Patty’s meals to aid Got Lunch!
Patrick’s Pub was stocked up to serve some Saint Patrick’s Day specials, only to have coronavirus cancel the party. Instead, Gilford’s beloved restaurant and pub is taking the opportunity to help out the community.
The kitchen staff at Patrick’s will be preparing four classic Irish dishes on Tuesday: traditional boiled dinner, lamb stew, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie. Check the facebook page, Patrick’s Pub NH, or call the restaurant at 293-0841, for details on the dishes, including price.
Since table service is now suspended, Patrick’s is offering their St. Patty’s Day specials for curb-side pick-up only. Call the restaurant between 1 and 7 p.m., place your order, then pull up in front of the door, where a staff person will bring your order out to you. Half of the ticket price will be donated to the Got Lunch! programs in Laconia and Gilford, which are working to make sure that kids home from school can still get a nutritious lunch.
– Adam Drapcho
Coffeehouse concert canceled
The “Third Friday” concert at the Andover Community Coffeehouse, scheduled for March 20, featuring Dan Weber, has been canceled.
For additional information, contact Larry Chase at lbchase@aol.com.
Maple Weekend is off
The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association board of directors has been closely watching the effect that COVID-19 is having on local communities, the state, and neighboring states. The NHMPA board of directors has chosen to cancel New Hampshire Maple Weekend and the remainder of New Hampshire Maple Month.
New Hampshire sugar makers will still have maple syrup and maple products available. Local sugar houses can be contacted directly to see if they’re open for guests. Additionally, sugar houses may offer off-hours pick-up, sell their products online, and be willing to mail maple products directly to customers.
Each March, New Hampshire maple sugaring families look forward to welcoming folks to their sugar houses and showing off their rich maple tradition. The NHMPA is in the early stages of planning a fall New Hampshire sugar house event.
Upcoming TBI events moving online
Due to the ongoing social distancing recommendations with COVID-19, the Temple B’nai Israel Board has decided to cancel this Friday’s Plymouth Home Shabbat service at the Funk’s, and instead, take advantage of video conferencing technology to hold a “Virtual Community Shabbat Service” this Friday night March 20, at 7:30pm. Rabbi Dan and Melody will be leading the service. For those that would like to socialize ahead of time, the video conference line will be open at 7 p.m. for virtual schmoozing.
The Saturday night Adult Ed session will be held March 21 at 7 p.m. via the Zoom video conference line. Religious school on Sunday, March 22 has been cancelled following the local school cancellation policies. We will be in touch with the Religious School families.
Tanger Outlets modifies hours at Tilton location
Tanger Outlets in Tilton will begin modified business hours at its center in Tilton, effective immediately.
New hours will be 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Individual retailer store hours may vary. Shoppers are advised to contact specific stores prior to planning their visit.
Audubon polar bear program is postponed
The program on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough called “The Remarkable Polar Bears of Churchill, Manitoba” has been postponed in view of CDC recommendations concerning community events and COVID-19. The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present the program, by Bob Quinn, at a later date.
Although endangered, fortunately Polar Bears do not get COVID-19.
Please bear with us.
LRSO concert at Inter-Lakes postponed
The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra is cancelling its March 28 concert at Inter-Lakes High School Auditorium. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available.
Skate park meeting is rescheduled to April
The Laconia Parks & Recreation Department is meeting about the skate park has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Laconia Community Center. They will be going over ideas for the park, such as, elements, materials and locations. The department is in need of skate park advice from the people who would use the area and know best.
If you have any questions, please contact the Laconia Parks & Recreation at 603-524-5046.
‘Hands’ dinners are off
Hands Across the Table will not be serving dinner for the next three weeks to protect the health of both guests, volunteers and the greater community. They hope to resume dinners on April 8.
Altrusa Club cancels March 25 dinner
The Meredith Altrusa Club has announced that they are canceling their March 25 dinner.
Belmont closing Town Hall on Wednesday
The town of Belmont has announced that the Town Hall will be closed to the public Town Hall until further notice.
“We already offer the ability to conduct many resident transactions online, including vehicle registration renewals, and the payment of taxes, water and sewer bills,” the town said in a statement. “Our Town Hall employees will be working on-site and we will continue to be at your service during normal business hours (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday).
