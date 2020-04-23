LACONIA — Teddy Beaudet has already had his baseball career interrupted once due to injury, causing him to miss his sophomore year at Northeastern University. Now, he and every other elite collegiate player is watching as the coronavirus curtailed their 2020 school season, and is putting their summer season in jeopardy.
Beaudet, a catcher who grew up in Franklin and played at New Hampton School, is hoping that the New England Collegiate Baseball League will find a way to still have a 2020 season, and that he’ll be able to again play for the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at Robbie Mills Field in Laconia. As of April 23, the Muskrats were scheduled to begin their season on June 3.
Mike Smith, president of the Muskrats, said the league has instructed teams to prepare as though there is going to be a 2020 season, and he expects to hear more from the league on or by May 1.
There’s more to Beaudet’s hopes than a love for the game. Every player on a NECBL roster has already passed a series of hurdles in their sport: learn the game as a Little Leaguer, make the cut for their high school varsity team, earn a starting position, sign on with a good baseball college, and finally, stand out enough to get picked for a summer team, where they will have the chance to catch the eye of a major league scout.
It’s more than just a pipe dream. The NECBL boasts a long list of alumni that were selected in the 2019 MLB draft, including a few former Muskrats: Hunter Markwardt, Cam Devanney and Ryan Shinn.
“One day, to get your name called, is the big dream for everyone,” said Beaudet. “Every college player’s dream is to play in the big leagues someday.”
This year, Beaudet said he was starting to give credence to that dream.
As a freshman, in his 2017 season at the Division I Northeastern University, he appeared in three games. That summer, though, he had Tommy John arm surgery and missed his sophomore year. He was back in action for the 2019 season, when he saw the field in seven games. He started four and finished the year with two hits and a .200 batting average.
In 2020, though, Beaudet’s statistics tell the story of a blossoming player. Though the Huskies played only 11 games before coronavirus concerns ended the season, Beaudet started every game, and in just 37 at-bats he recorded 14 hits, good for a .378 average. He showed power, too, with a home run, a triple and a couple of doubles among his hits.
Could he have kept up that pace? He could answer that question if he can play in Laconia this summer.
“This has been one of the craziest things I’ve ever gone through, the same for many of my teammates,” Beaudet said. “A lot of it is just trying to figure it out as you go.”
Beaudet said he’s doing what he can to keep himself in baseball shape, including by securing access to a facility where he can work with a pitching machine.
That’s not unusual, said Carey Hough, general manager for the Muskrats. In a typical year, players would come to their summer league hot off the conclusion of their college season – sometimes they even miss the first week or two because their school is in postseason tournaments.
This year, though, if there is a summer league, the players won’t have faced a live pitcher for months – and some pitchers in the NECBL have fastballs that top 90 miles-per-hour.
“A lot of them are doing things in their off-time, just trying to keep themselves warmed up,” Hough said, adding that she is keeping the players up to date regarding the status of their season. “We are still hopeful that we will have baseball this summer, but of course our first focus is their health and safety, the health and safety of the volunteers and host families, and fans.”
Hough said it’s clear to her that canceling the season would be devastating to their players.
“I follow their social media a lot, and what I’m seeing is that they just want to play,” she said. “It’s been absolutely heartbreaking to follow them and see what this has done to them.”
If there is a season, it will still be a difficult one for the team to navigate, said Smith, the nonprofit team’s president. The Muskrats have always depended on host families, locals who have a spare bedroom they are willing to open up to a player for the summer. However, it’s typically a challenge to find enough nearby homes each year, and he said he doesn’t blame people this year for being a little less welcoming to strangers from different parts of the country. It may be that the team has to find some alternative housing, which would likely translate to an added expense.
Compounding that worry is the decreased ability for local companies to sponsor the team, and the possibility that the 2020 season would include precautions such as the shuttering of the concessions stand. That would be particularly painful for the Muskrats, a team which hasn’t seen ticket sales at the same levels of more established teams in the league.
“If we do go through with the season, not having concessions sales, that’s a tough one with an organization like ours. You’re cutting out a significant amount (of revenue),” Smith said.
Business concerns aside, Smith said he feels for the players.
“You’ve got a bunch of college kids who were hoping to enter the draft and get into professional baseball, and they didn’t have a senior year of baseball. They didn’t get the chance to show the scouts what they can do,” he said.
Promise (soon to be) fulfilled
There is one bright spot that Smith is holding on to. Last year, when the city announced that the iconic American Indian statue at Opechee Park was too decayed to be saved, The Muskrats stepped forward with a 21st Century solution. Smith promised to fund a scan and 3-D printing recreation of the structure. Work has continued throughout the winter, and he said he is confident that the new version of the treasured monument will be unveiled on July 3.
Smith said his team chose to take on the project, in part, because the city of Laconia, particularly the Parks and Recreation Department, have been “such a great partner.”
“Whether we have a season or not, the Muskrats are going to have some kind of impact to the community,” Smith said.
