PORTSMOUTH — Lonza Biologics has begun what it describes as “small-scale” production of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna while the drug is in its phase 3 clinical trial.
Lonza spokesperson Glenn Myers confirmed “we have started small-scale manufacturing,” but he couldn’t divulge how much volume the company at Pease International Tradeport was producing at this point.
He added that “each large-scale line will be able to produce around 100 million doses a year, based on a dosage of 100ug. The final dose will be confirmed at the end of the phase 3 clinical trial.” (In medical terms, UG is one microgram.)
Of the some 1,000 employees at the Pease plant, according to Myers, 50 employees are dedicated full-time to the production initiative of the vaccine that Moderna has labeled mRNA-1273.
