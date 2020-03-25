BOSTON — DAV and RecruitMilitary have rescheduled the Greater Boston Veterans Job Fair as a VIRTUAL event. The free hiring event is for for Veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses. The job fair is taking place today, Thursday, March 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event was originally scheduled at Gillette Stadium. Nearly 50 employers are committed to attend.
The organizations aim to seamlessly continue to connect organizations with Veterans for their hiring needs. “We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified Veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” said Tim Best, chief executive officer of Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary.
RecruitMilitary also supports career readiness and transition efforts of service members and their families through a new program, Team Transition. Team Transition supports individuals curious about taking the next step in finding civilian employment with military experience-friendly employers.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2WKpuqm.
