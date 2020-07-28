MEREDITH — School will look different this fall.
Ideas that have been suggested to minimize transmission of COVID-19, include screening for the disease, having some students and teachers work from home and grouping pupils in such a way as to avoid crowded situations.
In some cases, teachers may change classrooms instead of students to avoid jammed hallways.
On Tuesday, Inter-Lakes School District Superintendent Mary Moriarty was preparing for an evening school board work session to go over logistics for students to return to classes in September.
A key objective in the district’s tentative school opening plan is to “create a robust infrastructure for learning no matter the format – in person and/or remote.”
Under the plan, which will ultimately be decided by the School Board after public input, there will be two models, remote learning and in-person learning. Face masks will be required for those at school, although there would be breaks where the mask could be removed if the person was outside and socially distanced from others.
Parents will need to register their children in one of the models and there will be established time periods to transfer from one model to another.
There could also be times when some participants in in-person learning would do some remote learning.
The status of the pandemic also could affect operations..
“Based on the activity level of the virus, our in-person, learning-physically-at-school model may adapt, which could include some or possibly all of our in-person learners having periods of remote learning as deemed necessary,” the tentative plan states.
The plan also has a contingency for “when a first confirmed case of COVID-19 is determined:
“Move All Schools to Full Remote initially to allow time to evaluate level of impact. COVID-19 Decision Team meets to review the situation and determine what tier to shift schools to and when.”
The district sent out a survey to parents to ask their opinion of how school should be operated. A total of 152 people responded, with almost 45 percent preferring face-to-face instruction, almost 16 percent opting for remote instruction and 32 percent favoring students in school but in small groups.
On Monday, Sen. Maggie Hassan held a virtual roundtable discussion with educators and others on the topic of the return to school.
One issue that was discussed was the need for improved high-speed Internet for online learning. Also discussed was the need to provide the funds necessary to purchase adequate personal protective equipment.
