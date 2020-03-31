The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly enveloped society in a complex web of threats that is only beginning to be untangled. One of the most fragile threads is that between a child and their parents, which has been highlighted as Granite State schools transition to remote learning for K-12 students, a situation that will last at least through April 3.
Parents are faced with the strain of protecting not only the physical health of children but also their psychological health.
While Gov. Chris Sununu has not closed child care and day care facilities, many parents have been left with no other option than to stay at home with children due to employment or other barriers.
Jane Skantze of Wolfeboro, is faced with caring for her 3-year-old, Eli, and implementing the structure of his typical preschool environment while simultaneously working from home.
“At his age, a routine is everything,” she says. “Having breakfast and some play time and rest time, keeping it to a schedule like they do at preschool and trying to work” has been challenging.
Because of Eli’s age, “I really have not had to have a conversation with him. He doesn’t really know what's going on necessarily,” she says. “He knows that he doesn’t have to go to school. We’re having what we call ‘Home Days’ and he’s really happy about it.”
Approaching Eli’s mental state is important, but Skantze is navigating her own concerns about how the virus may be impacting him psychologically.
“I just try to stay calm and keep it happy for him and not have him around the news because it’s scary and he doesn’t know how to express those emotions,” Skantz says. “So I’m trying to keep it safe for him. If he did ask, I would try to say it in a way he would understand. For him it’s moment to moment.”
Parenting specialist Bonnie Harris, with Peterborough’s The River Center, is concerned particularly with the emotional relationship between the child and parent at home.
“It’s important to understand [that] when a child is “misbehaving", the child is having a problem and not being a problem,” she says.
She has observed that many of the problems she’s seeing are related to school work.
“There are some kids who are self motivated and confident and they get onto playing and they’re just fine,” Harris says. “Then there are kids who are totally resistant and don’t want to do their work because they’re at home. Then there are kids who are the rule followers who are the ones who have to get things right and do things best. They’re the ones who are having a hard time because their parents aren’t their teacher.”
Harris feels that it is the responsibility of the parent to connect with the child’s reality and perceptions and address them at the child’s level.
“We need to learn how to talk to that instead of placate that,” Harris says. “Learn how to connect to your children’s reality. You think you’re doing the right things but you’re really denying your child their experience. It's very important to understand the natural egocentricity of the child.”
In daycare centers across New Hampshire, another set of challenges is emerging. MaryLou Beaver, director of The Children’s Place in Concord, saw less of a reaction in the children and more of a response from the parents.
The center has closed down until April 5, a date that could change, she says. That said, Beaver points out that they closed at the end of business on March 13.
“Things have been much more prevalent in the news since then and schools had not yet shut down,” which was possibly why, she added, “we were not seeing the children react in more outward ways.”
Some parents even before the closure, found themselves struggling to find the appropriate approach to communicating the issues around the virus to their toddler and preschool aged children.
“It was more that the parents were nervous,” She’s been telling them, “if you’re worried and you’re not calm when talking to them, your children are going to notice. Parents are their children’s first teacher. If you’re scared, they’re going to be scared. For many young children when they are scared it’s a sense of a like there’s a monster under their bed. We need to be sure when talking to them to meet the child where they are.”
She suggests making cleanliness practices fun and familiar for the children, encouraging the parents to have their children sing the ABC’s twice while washing their hands. Also, using kids shows to teach kids in a nonthreatening way about germs and hand washing can go a long way. For example, Beaver said, in Curious George, the Man with the Yellow Hat has a cold. He teaches George how germs can move from person to person and that's important to wash your hands and avoid sharing utensils. And in Daniel Tiger, kids are taught that good hand washers are germ busters.
But, she says, parents need to be reassured so that they can reassure their kids.
“You need to talk it out. They’re going to pick up on it,” she says.
These stories are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.