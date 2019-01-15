LACONIA — A local woman has received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced drug charge.
Nicole Manley, 36, of Province Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty Monday in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of simple drug possession.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Manley to 12 months with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. He further ordered her to continue drug and alcohol treatment and counseling.
Manley had been facing a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled drug as part of a negotiated plea.
O’Neill also ordered Manley to serve two years probation.
