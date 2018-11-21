LACONIA — A Belmont woman has been sentenced to the Belknap County House of Corrections after pleading guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a reduced charge of theft.
Janell Dubreuil, 32, of 32 Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized taking involving items worth less than $1,000. Dubreuil had been facing a felony level charge of theft by unauthorized taking — an enhanced charge due her two prior convictions for theft.
As part of the negotiated plea, Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Dubreuil to 12 months in the House of Correction with six months suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
She was given credit for the 112 days she had already spent in confinement. O’Neill III also barred Dubreuil from the Tilton Walmart from which she stole the items.
