LACONIA — A Belmont woman who allegedly repeatedly stole power tools from a local home improvement store has been indicted on felony charges.
Morgan Fontaine-Wilmot, 25, of Union Road, in Belmont, was indicted on seven counts of theft by unauthorized taking.
Fontaine-Wilmot was among a number of people — most Lakes Region residents — who were indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding that enough evidence of a possible crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Of the seven theft charges against Fontaine-Wilmot, five allege the theft of Dewalt Combo Kits from Lowe’s in Gilford. The battery-operated, cordless tools were allegedly taken on five occasions within a 20-day period this past August.
Other indictments allege Fontaine-Wilmot stole footwear from Bootleggers in Laconia, and a person’s purse. In addition, she was indicted on a charge of theft by deception for allegedly taking more than $1,500 from another person’s bank account; a charge of identity fraud for posing as the holder of that bank account; a charge of forgery when she allegedly presented a check that was drawn on the account of the person whose purse she allegedly stole; and a charge of falsifying evidence for hiding items in a purse she had stolen.
Others indicted included:
Stephen Anderson, 26, of Woodland Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Stacy Bresse, 46, of Sandhurst Drive, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of insurance fraud.
Christopher Crowley, 47, of Massachusetts Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — machine tools.
Bradley C. Cyr, 28, of Witham Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a government instrument. The indictment alleges Cyr passed a counterfeit $ 50 bill at a Laconia business.
Dana Daniels, 58, of Estates Circle, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Paul M. Doherty, 55, of Hoadley Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking. The indictment alleges Doherty stole a diamond ring worth in excess of $1,500.
Ariana Espinola, 29, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and burglary.
Stephen A. Patten, 30, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and burglary.
Fatmir Gasi, 56, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Damian Harrison, 43, of Manchester Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Kathleen Lines, 52, of Piper Hill Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking — an automobile.
Kenneth Malone, 64, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — a motor vehicle.
John McGonagle, 26, of Potter Hill Road, in Gilford, was indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and theft by deception.
Dylan Miles, 26, of Cedar Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of assault by a prisoner.
Shabazz Mote, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on three counts of forgery.
Jason Paradise, 32, of Merrimack Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Jasmine M. Parsons, 30, of Bear Road, in Tilton, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, and simple assault.
Kimani Renaud, 19, of Brooklyn, New York, was indicted on two counts of forgery of a government instrument. The indictments allege Renaud passed counterfeit $100 bills at two stores at the Tanger Outlets in Tilton.
Jesse M. Sampaio, 37, of School Street, in Concord, was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Phillip Tucker, 49, of Orange Court, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of forgery.
