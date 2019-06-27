LACONIA — An Alexandria woman serving a suspended sentence for drug possession was ordered to serve time in the House of Correction for repeatedly violating conditions of her probation.
Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III on June 20 ordered Jessica Huber, 30, of Fowler River Road, Alexandria, to serve five months in the Belknap County Corrections facility.
Fowler pleaded guilty to a reduced drug possession charge last June 28, and received a suspended 12-month sentence.
However, according to court records, she was charged with violating the conditions of her probation last Oct. 19, and again on Dec. 31, and mostly recently this past May 29.
The violations include being arrested three times between April 25 and May 14, associating with people with criminal records, and attempting to enter the Belknap County Courthouse with two knives in her possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.