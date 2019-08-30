LACONIA — A Bristol woman has been sentenced to the House of Correction after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Robin Gillery, 46, of Bog Road, in Bristol, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Gillery to 90 days in the Belknap County House of Correction.
The judge also fined Gillery $434, but suspended the fine on condition of two years good behavior.
Nadeau ordered Gillery to serve one year probation after her release.
