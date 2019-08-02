LACONIA — A local woman was sentenced to a minimum of eight months in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to selling drugs.
Constance Lowell, 46, of Pearl Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of sale of fentanyl.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Lowell to 12 months in the Belknap County House of Correction, with four months suspended on condition of two years good behavior. The judge also ordered Lowell to participate in drug/alcohol treatment and counseling.
Lowell received credit for the nine days she had already spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.