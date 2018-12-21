LACONIA — A North Country woman will spend at least one year in prison and has been ordered to undergo specialized substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Joanne M. Grasso, 30, of 890 Washington St., in West Stewartstown, pleaded guilty Thursday in Belknap Superior Court to possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Grasso to 1½ to three years in prison and ordered that she participate in the FOCUS program — a curriculum for inmates with diagnosed addictions, as well as co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders.
In keeping with the negotiated plea, O’Neil agreed to suspend six months of Grasso’s minimum sentence if she participates in programs recommended by a licensed alcohol-drug counselor, including FOCUS.
The judge also fined Grasso $434, but suspended the fine on condition of three years good behavior.
