TILTON — A Franklin woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs.
Jessica Edmunds, 40, of Franklin Street, in Franklin, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to three counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of sale of cocaine. All of the sales took place in 2018 in Tilton.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Edmunds to two concurrent three- to six-year sentences on two of the charges, with six months of the minimum sentence suspended if Edmunds completes a required drug treatment program.
On the other two charges O’Neill sentenced Edmunds to two 3½- to seven-year sentences which will begin once Edmunds is released from prison.
O’Neill also fined Edmunds $620, but suspended the fine on condition of three years good behavior.
As part of the negotiated plea the Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped one charge of sale of cocaine.
