LACONIA — A local woman has been sentenced to the House of Correction after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $68,000 from a Weirs Beach business.
Cynthia Evans, 55, of Centenary Avenue, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Evans to 12 months in the Belknap County House of Correction, with six months suspended.
According to court records, Evans wrote checks to herself between August 2016 and last November which were drawn on accounts for Half Moon Enterprises and three other related family-held businesses. Evans used the money to pay her personal bills and purchase household items, according to an affidavit filed by the Laconia Police Department in support of Evans’ arrest.
As part of the sentence, Nadeau ordered Evans to pay $68,232.80 to the affected businesses, and to have no more contact with the businesses or their owners.
