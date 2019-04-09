LACONIA — A Sanbornton woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge.
Franchesca M. Pecoraro, 33, of Threshing Mill Road, in Sanbornton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Pecoraro, to 1½ to three years in prison. The judge further ordered that she be evaluated for substance abuse problems and that she participate in any counseling, training, or education programs recommended by corrections authorities.
O’Neill also fined Pecoraro $434, which was suspended on condition of three years good behavior. She also received credit for the 18 days she had spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing.
According to a police affidavit, at the time of her arrest on March 22 Pecoraro had five active warrants for her arrest on drug possession charges.
