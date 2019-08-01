LACONIA — A Tilton woman was sentenced to time in the House of Correction after she pleaded guilty to taking part in a 2016 robbery.
Meghan Tighe, 26, of Winter Street, in Tilton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of being an accomplice to armed robbery.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Tighe to nine months in the Belknap County House of Correction. The judge also ordered that Tighe complete a comprehensive, multiphase treatment program — CORE — for inmates with substance abuse problems. Tighe received credit for the 97 days she had already spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing.
Tighe was charged with taking part in an armed robbery in March 2016 at a residence on Livingston Road, in Meredith.
