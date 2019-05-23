LACONIA — An area woman received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of drug possession.
Crystal Buckley, 40, of Robin Shore Drive, in Canterbury, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Buckley to 12 months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. The judge also ordered Buckley to receive a substance abuse evaluation within 45 days and mandated that she comply with any counseling or treatment recommendations as a condition of her probation.
Buckley had initially been facing a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a charge of possession of fentanyl.
