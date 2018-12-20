LACONIA — A Penacook woman charged with drug possession was ordered take part in an intensive drug and alcohol treatment program as part of a plea deal.
Keirsten Gadwah, 23, of 32 Summer St., Apt. 4, in Penacook, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to one count of possession of fentanyl.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Gadwah to 1½ to three years in prison, with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. He also ordered Gadwah to take part in a psychotherapy drug and alcohol treatment program. He also placed Gadwah on probation for two years.
Gadwah will also be required to participate in any other counseling, treatment, and education programs that might be recommended.
