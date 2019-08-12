LACONIA — A Gilford woman has been indicted for making false claims that she was injured by skin care products.
Ribecca Hearn, 39, of Bedford Avenue, Gilford, was indicted on two counts of theft by deception, two counts of attempted theft by deception, and one count of insurance fraud. The indictments were handed up last week by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
The alleged false claims total $11,535, according to court documents.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The indictments for theft by deception state that Hearn made false statements regarding her use of products made by Yes To Inc. and Garnier and/or L’Oreal USA in order to obtain payments totaling $5,271.52 for injuries and/or pain and suffering.
The attempted theft charges allege that she prepared and/or presented false statements regarding products made by Garnier and/or L’Oreal USA and Karuna Skin LLC, for claims totaling $6,264.
The insurance fraud indictment states that Hearn submitted false or misleading claim forms, patient summaries, hospital bills and photographs.
