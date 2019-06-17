MEREDITH — A local woman who was seriously injured when she was struck by a motor vehicle as she was crossing Main Street has died from her injuries.
Jane Gregoire, 72, of Meredith, died Friday, in Concord Hospital, according to an obituary from Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home.
According to a press release on the Meredith Police website, Mrs. Gregoire was injured was she was struck by a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling north near the Post Office at about 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and the vehicle was not damaged, according to the police department account, which does not mention Gregoire by name or that she later died. The investigation into the accident is continuing, the statement said.
Multiple calls to Meredith police for additional information were not returned.
– Michael Mortensen
