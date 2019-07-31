LACONIA — A local woman received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to reduced charge of embezzlement.
Kelly Jarvi, 50, of Church Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Jarvi to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
Jarvi was accused of embezzling $5,029 in rent deposits from a local businesses. She had initially been charged with a felony theft charge.
Nadeau ordered Jarvi to pay $5,029 in restitution, and to serve two years probation.
